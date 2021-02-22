BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Joe Jonas Praises Sophie Turner's "Two Moods" in Adorable Birthday Tribute

Joe Jonas expressed his fondness for wife Sophie Turner's two different moods in his birthday message to her on Feb. 21. See it, below.

Joe Jonas loves every facet of wife Sophie Turner's personality.

In honor of her 25th birthday on Feb. 21, the singer took to Instagram to share two very different photos of the Game of Thrones alum. He included a comical caption referencing the fact that she looks incredibly glam in the first shot, and is quite low-key in the second one that shows her playing with the strings on her hoodie.

"Happy Birthday babe," Joe, 31, wrote. "You have two moods and I love them both equally [purple heart emoji] love you @sophiet."

Sophie clearly appreciated the sentiment, as she responded with, "I love you."

The actress shared a number of other messages from friends and loved ones throughout the day, including posts from Joe's brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas.

She also posted a photo of herself surrounded by a large assortment of helium balloons, including a Mylar "25." She wrote, "Thank you for the birthday wishes 25-ing and thriving to the moon and back."

Joe and Sophie, who tied the knot in May 2019 and welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020, are known for expressing their love for each other in cute ways, and for posting sweet messages on social media. 

Back in December, she posted a shot to her Instagram Story of herself wearing a Hannah Montana T-shirt that Joe had given her for Christmas. 

"Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Christmas gift," Sophie wrote in all capital letters. 

Miley Cyrus noticed the image and got quite a kick out of it as well. "Yassss @sophiet," the "Wrecking Ball" performer shared while reposting the pic. 

