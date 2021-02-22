Miley Cyrus Welcomes New Pit Bull 2 Months After Saying Goodbye to "Best Friend" Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus can feel the spirit of her dearly departed pooch when she spends time with her newest family member.
The 28-year-old star posted photos to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21 of herself bonding with her recently adopted pit bull named Angel. Miley explained in a lengthy caption that she chose the name as a tribute to Mary Jane, her pit mix who passed away nearly two months ago after having been by her side for close to a decade.
She began the post by quoting from "I Thought I Lost You," her Golden Globe-nominated song from the 2008 Disney animated movie Bolt.
"I turned around and you were gone & on the days went," Miley wrote in part, sharing the lyrics. "I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you'd come back to me my friend. And now I got you... But I thought I lost you."
She then explained, "Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world. I knew she wasn't gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ..... with her eyes she whispered 'See you soon Bestie'. Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary."
Miley wrote that Angel had been in a shelter for three months before the singer adopted her, adding it "tears me in two" that there is a "stigma and stereotype" surrounding pit bulls.
"This breed is incomparably loving," the "Prisoner" vocalist continued. "I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can't wait to show her off! It's pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love. It never dies. * ALL THE TEARS YOU SEE IN THIS SLIDE ARE HAPPY ONES. *"
Miley is a known animal lover who frequently posts about her close connection with her pets. On Jan. 7, she shared on her Instagram Story that Mary Jane had been put to sleep after battling cancer for over a year.
"Our connection was purely DIVINE," Miley wrote at the time. "An incomparable love."