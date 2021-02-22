Brooke Shields Shares She Broke Her Femur and Is "Beginning to Mend"

BREAKING NEWS

Brooke Shields revealed on Feb. 21 that she is recovering after breaking her femur and posted hospital footage of herself learning to put weight on it in the hospital.

By Ryan Gajewski Feb 22, 2021 8:07 AM
Brooke Shields surprised fans by revealing on social media that she is recuperating after breaking her femur. 

The 55-year-old actress shared footage to Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 21 of herself in the hospital wearing a gown and non-slip socks as she learned to use crutches and slowly put weight on her injured right leg. 

"Broke my femur," the Blue Lagoon star wrote about her thigh bone. "Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow."

Brooke did not give details about how the injury occurred or when it happened. In the footage, she can be heard talking to another individual and repeating advice she had apparently received, including that she's to put "only 20 percent weight" on the injured leg.

"And the goal is to bend your knee each time a little bit, just so you're not dragging it," the Suddenly Susan alum continued.

A number of famous friends offered support in the comments. Glenn Close wrote, "Brooke! So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood. Sending love."

Sharon Stone commented, "Oh crap honey I'm so sorry  let me know how you're doing  R u home out west I can bring food." And Jennifer Beals responded, "I know you will heal so quickly. The Force is strong in you, my friend!"

Brooke, who shares daughters Rowan, 17, and Grier, 14, with husband Chris Henchy, is typically quite active. She had previously posted videos to Instagram over the past few months of herself discussing her workout routine with a trainer. 

