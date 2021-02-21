How Olivia Rodrigo Responded to SNL's "Driver's License" Sketch With Regé-Jean Page

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo just hit a bigger milestone than getting her driver's license: a major mention on Saturday Night Live.

On Feb. 20, Saturday Night Live featured the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star's hit song "driver's license" in a sketch starring Bridgerton breakout actor Regé-Jean Page. In the skit, a bunch of bros play pool when Page heads to the jukebox to play Rodrigo's devastating breakup ballad.

While the guys—including Kate McKinnon as an elderly Italian man, because of course—initially dismiss the song, it's just mere moments later that they reveal they're already big fans, with Pete Davidson emotionally mouthing the words to the chorus.

In fact, Beck Bennett even points out that he "heard on the news or something" that the track is about the HSM crew, with Page then unpacking the alleged split between Rodrigo and her co-star (and unconfirmed "driver's license" muse) Joshua Bassett. Naturally, the whole thing ends with the guys linking arms and belting out Rodrigo's killer bridge.

The sketch ends with Page and Davidson brawling over a comparison between Rodrigo and Taylor Swift, who happens to be the teen's personal idol.