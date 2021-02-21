BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
See Kourtney Kardashian’s Handwritten Love Note to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian penned a handwritten love note to Travis Barker, who she has been dating for a couple of months after years of friendship. Read it here.

Now that's passion!

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Travis Barker posted a photo of a handwritten note penned to him by Kourtney Kardashian, whose friendship with him recently turned romantic. It reads, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."

It is unclear when exactly she wrote the note, which looks slightly crumpled and discolored. Travis tweeted the line "May we destroy each other completely" last Tuesday, Feb. 16, the day he and Kourtney made their relationship Instagram official.

The 45-year-old blink-182 drummer and the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been neighbors and friends for several years and had often stirred speculation that their relationship was more than platonic. Following weeks of renewed romance rumors, E! News confirmed last month that the two have been dating since December.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Playful on Date Night

"It's been very low-key," a source told E! News in late January. "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."

The insider said that Travis, a father of two, "has always had an eye for" Kourtney, who is co-parenting three kids with ex Scott Disick.

"The chemistry and flirtation has always been there," the source said about Kourtney and Travis. "They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

On Feb. 16, Kourtney shared on Instagram a picture of her and Travis' hands intertwined, with her red heart manicured fingers interlocking with his tattooed ones. The musician commented with a black heart emoji and also reposted it onto his Instagram Story.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Sunday, Mar. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!

