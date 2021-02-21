See Kourtney Kardashian’s Handwritten Love Note to Travis Barker

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Caught Holding Hands

Now that's passion!

On Saturday, Feb. 20, Travis Barker posted a photo of a handwritten note penned to him by Kourtney Kardashian, whose friendship with him recently turned romantic. It reads, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, [heart scribble] Kourtney."

It is unclear when exactly she wrote the note, which looks slightly crumpled and discolored. Travis tweeted the line "May we destroy each other completely" last Tuesday, Feb. 16, the day he and Kourtney made their relationship Instagram official.

The 45-year-old blink-182 drummer and the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been neighbors and friends for several years and had often stirred speculation that their relationship was more than platonic. Following weeks of renewed romance rumors, E! News confirmed last month that the two have been dating since December.