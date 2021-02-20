Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Have Lunch With Larsa Pippen

Watch : Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair in Miami With Amelia Hamlin

During their recent trip to Miami, Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin ran into a familiar face: Larsa Pippen.

On Friday, Feb. 19, the now-pink-haired Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had lunch outdoors at a South Beach restaurant with the former friend of his ex Kourtney Kardashian's family. In addition to Amelia, who he's been seeing for the past few months, Scott was also accompanied by longtime family pal Jonathan Cheban and son Reign Disick, 6, the youngest of his and Kourtney's three children, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail.

Larsa, who is in talks to reprise her role on The Real Housewives of Miami in Peacock's upcoming reboot of the Bravo reality show, was spotted chatting with Amelia, 19, the outlet reported.

Larsa, 46, has rarely been photographed with Scott, 37. She was friends with Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, for years. However, in mid-2020, fans noticed that the three had unfollowed her on Instagram and that she also dropped them from her own list.