John Travolta Is Selling the Maine Mansion He Shared With Kelly Preston for $5 Million

John Travolta has listed his getaway home in Maine for a whopping $5 million.

Seven months after his wife, Kelly Preston, passed away after battling breast cancer, the American Crime Story actor is ready to part ways with the mansion he shared with the late actress. The property, which sits on 48 acres, is located on the exclusive island enclave of Islesboro, Maine. Hello, waterfront views!

In addition to the estate being in a highly desirable area, the mansion boasts 42 rooms (with 22 of those being bedrooms)—no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you. The Grease star's home is spacious and roomy (no pun intended) enough to be a hotel.

John and Kelly purchased the idyllic property back in 1991, the same year they tied the knot. And while the house was built in 1903, the couple hired renowned decorator Christopher

Boshears to jazz it up and add finishing touches in 1999, per Architectural Digest.