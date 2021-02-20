Megan Fox Denies Making Anti-Mask Statements After a Fake Post Goes Viral

Watch : Megan Fox Praises BF Machine Gun Kelly's "SNL" Performance

Megan Fox is setting the record straight.

On Friday night (Feb. 19), the Transformers star took to her Instagram Stories to address rumors about herself that went viral. Earlier that day, a fake message was shared to Instagram that accused the 34-year-old actress of speaking out about her "decision to not wear a mask" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The post has since been deleted.

However, Megan quickly shut down the fabricated post, writing, "I've never made any statements regarding wearing masks. Scary that you can go viral and possibly be socially crucified for something you haven't done."

The Jennifer's Body star facetiously added, "The internet is so FUN."

According to People, the fake post not only featured a false message from Megan but that also included a photo that showed the actress and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, in public together. In the image, Megan was photographed holding a mask in her right hand.