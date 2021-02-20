BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Kim & KanyeMeghan & HarryNYFWKardashiansPhotosVideos

Score Up to 75% Off During Saks Off 5th's Winter Clearance Sale: Splendid, Ugg & More

From puffer jackets to durable boots and cashmere sweaters, Saks Off 5th is offering some pretty incredible deals on winter must-haves.

By Emily Spain Feb 20, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionShoppingShop With E!Daily DealsFlash SaleShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Saks Off 5th Sale E! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although we're eager to pull out our spring wardrobes, it's clear the chilly winter temperatures are here to stay for a bit longer. If you've been looking for the perfect winter coat or boots, Saks Off 5th has you covered with over a thousand markdowns on best-selling cold weather must-haves.

From cashmere sweaters and suede booties to UGG earmuffs and faux fur coats, enjoy up to 75% off in savings while adding to your winter wardrobe.

See below for our favorite sale picks from Saks Off 5th.

read
Deals for Real: Score E! Exclusive Savings on Elemis, Soko Glam & More Skincare Faves

UGG Classic Tech Shearling Earmuffs

With suede leather lining and genuine shearling, these oh so cozy earmuffs will keep your ears toasty.

$85
$30
Saks Off 5th

Marc New York Channel Quilted Puffer Jacket

This sleek puffer jacket also comes in grey and olive. It's lightweight-yet insulated so you can easily layer it when the temperatures drop!

$175
$65
Saks Off 5th

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed to Divorce Kanye West

2

Elizabeth Olsen Says She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism Impacting Career

3

Scott Disick Just Dyed His Hair From Platinum Blonde to Hot Pink

UGG Rib-Knit & Faux Fur Pom-Pom Beanie

Who could say no to an adorable faux fur pom-pom beanie like this one!

$55
$20
Saks Off 5th

Karl Lagerfeld Paris Suede Military Boots

A heavy snowfall won't be able to stop you with these boots! This pair features a suede upper and sturdy sole for comfortable walks in the cold.

$295
$115
Saks Off 5th

Apparis Rose Faux Fur Zip-Front Coat

Apparis offers the cutest fur coats! This one can be worn with almost any outfit. Not to mention, you can dress this coat up or down!

$280
$80
Saks Off 5th

Qi Cashmere Tie-Dye Cashmere Sweater

See you can rock tie-dye in the winter! This cashmere sweater will look great with a pair of jeans or leather leggings.

$375
$90
Saks Off 5th

Avec Les Filles Menswear Plaid-Printed Trench Coat

This plaid trench coat is an incredible statement piece! It has waist slip pockets and side slits, too.

$199
$50
Saks Off 5th

Splendid Kimberly Ankle Boots

With three different color combinations, you can pick a style that best matches your wardrobe. These Splendid boots are great for dressing up or down, too.

$168
$80
Saks Off 5th

T Tahari Claire Faux Fur-Collar Puffer

Not all puffer jackets are flattering but this one is slimming. It also features an inner stand collar with faux fur trim.

$320
$90
Saks Off 5th

Looking for more deals? Check out This Weekend's Best Sales: Anthropologie, SkinStore, Dyson & More!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed to Divorce Kanye West

2

Elizabeth Olsen Says She's "Very Aware" of Nepotism Impacting Career

3

Scott Disick Just Dyed His Hair From Platinum Blonde to Hot Pink

4

North West Looks Just Like Mom Kim Kardashian in New Glam Photos

5
Breaking

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West