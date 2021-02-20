Score Up to 75% Off During Saks Off 5th's Winter Clearance Sale: Splendid, Ugg & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although we're eager to pull out our spring wardrobes, it's clear the chilly winter temperatures are here to stay for a bit longer. If you've been looking for the perfect winter coat or boots, Saks Off 5th has you covered with over a thousand markdowns on best-selling cold weather must-haves.

From cashmere sweaters and suede booties to UGG earmuffs and faux fur coats, enjoy up to 75% off in savings while adding to your winter wardrobe.

See below for our favorite sale picks from Saks Off 5th.