Scott Disick Just Dyed His Hair From Platinum Blonde to Hot Pink

The 305 is having quite the impact on Scott Disick's aesthetic.
Exactly one week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted his platinum blonde makeover on the beaches of Miami, he's opted for a decidedly bolder hair color. In a photo shared to Instagram on Feb. 19, Miami-based barber Luis Rivera is seen transforming Scott's icy hue to a bubble gum pink color.
The results? Somewhere between Pink Panther and Maluma, whose hair Luis also recently dyed hot pink. (Hey, he's got great taste.)
While Scott, 37, has yet to share the inspiration for his new vibe, the man responsible for the dye job described the experience as once in a lifetime. "Thank you for everything my brother @letthelordbewithyou," Luis shared on Instagram.
Over Valentine's Day weekend, Scott and his new girlfriend, 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, were spotted out and about in Miami, even documenting their getaway on Instagram—a first for the couple.
"Livin la vida Lambo," he captioned a snapshot showing off his blonde 'do.
Elsewhere in the Kar-Jenner universe today, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West.
While they've yet to comment publicly on their split, a source close to Kim said her decision was a long time coming.
"Kim was just tired of waiting," the insider explained. "She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on."
Her family's reaction to the divorce news, and what the future holds for their relationship with Kanye? Find out here.
Like we always say, keeping up with the Kardashians is a full-time job.