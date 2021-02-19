Samara Weaving Cast as Holly Madison in Series Inspired By Her Post-Playboy Memoir

Watch : Inside Holly Madison & Pasquale Rotella's Divorce

Samara Weaving is heading to the Playboy Mansion.

The Ready or Not actress is set to portray Holly Madison in an upcoming limited series about the life of the late Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend and star of E! reality series The Girls Next Door, Sony confirmed to E! News.

The upcoming series is based on Madison's 2015 memoir Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny with Marieke Hardy adapting the tale described as looking "beyond the polished facade of the Playboy brand." The show will "depict the visceral, often deeply damaging stories of the women who entered following a dream and found themselves manipulated, controlled, and abused by the machine."

So far, the project has not yet found a home at a network or streamer.

Madison, who starred in the Las Vegas burlesque show Peepshow following her time with Hefner, took to Instagram to share her reaction to the news. She wrote in the caption of a photo of the THR piece, "I couldn't be more thrilled with this casting."