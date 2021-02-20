BREAKING NEWS

A Guide To TV's Most Satisfying Romances: Comedy Edition

Sometimes you just want to watch the most romantic parts of your favorite TV shows, and that's where we come in with this guide to all the romance, none of the rest of the plot.

Valentine's Day may be over, we all still deserve a little romance—whether it's real or not. 

If you're anything like us, sometimes you just want the good parts of a TV relationship. You don't want to watch the whole series, but you just wanna watch the longing glances, the romantic speeches, the unexpected hook-ups, the moments that keep you coming back to the show in the first place. You want to live vicariously through TV characters, even if you've got your own love story to live through IRL. You want to enjoy years of a romance evolution without actually spending years doing it. We got you. 

In an effort to get that itch scratched, we've put together a guide to how to watch some of TV's most satisfying romantic relationships without actually re-watching the entire series, just in case you're in the mood to have a good time without spending days doing it. 

We're starting with six of the most popular TV comedies, and we narrowed down which couples to include based on a few criteria. 

1) The couple doesn't start out together. Sorry to the Adam and Kristina Bravermans or the Eric and Tammy Taylors of the world—we love you, but we're here to watch love stories play out from the beginning. The pre-dating longing is a must

2) The relationship doesn't require the entire series to get to a major relationship milestone. Yes, Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big are one of the most fun TV couples to watch, but they meet in the Sex and the City pilot, date on and off, and get married in the post-series movie. Just rewatch the whole show. 

 

3) The relationship has to be satisfying, even if it's in a tragic way. We don't mind a death, but if the couple gets torn apart because of cheating or people being really horrible, we simply didn't want to deal with it. (We thought about including Mindy and Danny from The Mindy Project, but their post-baby breakup ruined both characters for us, so you can just watch the airplane kiss in S2E14, "The Desert." We also haven't included Superstore's Amy and Jonah after their upsetting season six breakup, but there's still time for them to reconcile!) 

4) There's an "ending." If the show's still on and the couple hasn't yet made any sort of commitment, we're leaving them off the list for now, but there is always room for updates. 

5) The show has to be available to stream. If shows become available, they can be added. 

So, without further ado, here is the first comedy-focused installment of our guide to the most satisfying TV romances. 

Warner Bros. Television
Monica and Chandler, Friends

Many like to talk about the lobsters, but we've only got eyes for Mr. and Mrs. Bing.  Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) were simply friends for years with not even an ounce of sexual tension until suddenly, after an emotional and stressful wedding, Monica popped up from under the covers of Chandler's bed and began one of the greatest relationships in any TV comedy.

Start with S4E23/24, "The One with Ross' Wedding." There are a lot of reasons why this is a very annoying episode thanks to Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Emily (Helen Baxendale), but you can just ignore them and wait for the part where Monica appears in Chandler's bed after Joey leaves the room, then bask in the cheers and squeals from the studio audience.

If you're able to ignore Ross' attempts to win Emily back for some reason, season five is a delightful journey for Chandler and Monica. It starts in S5E1, "The One After Ross Says Rachel" as the pair try to find a place to hook up again. In S5E2, "The One With All the Kissing," Chandler keeps almost getting caught and has to kiss almost all the Friends.

Almost every episode of season five includes good Monica and Chandler content, but be sure to watch:
S5E5, "The One with the Kips"
S5E8, "The One with All the Thanksgivings"
S5E9, "The One with Ross' Sandwich"
S5E11, "The One with All the Resolutions"
S5E12, "The One With Chandler's Work Laugh"

S5E14, "The One Where Everybody Finds Out" is one of the funniest episodes of the entire series as Chandler and Monica battle Rachel, Phoebe and Joey in an attempt to out Monica and Chandler's relationship.

S5E15, "The One with the Girl Who Hits Joey"
S5E23/24, "The One In Vegas"

Season six begins with Monica and Chandler preparing to move in together. In S6E9, "The One Where Ross Got High," Monica's parents find out about the relationship. S6E15/16, "The One That Could Have Been" presents an alternate universe in which Monica and Chandler still ended up together under very different circumstances, and then there's S6E24/25, "The One with the Proposal."

Season seven features a lot of wedding planning, and in S7E23/24, "The One with Monica and Chandler's Wedding," the pair ties the knot.

Their adopted twins are born in the final episode of the series.  

Friends is now streaming on HBO Max.

NBC
Jake and Amy, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

They're as different as night and day and as unlikely as they come, but it was clear from episode one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine that Detectives Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) would eventually find their way to each other. It all started with a bet that if Amy solved more crimes than Jake, he'd have to give up his beloved car. If Amy solved more crimes than Jake, she'd have to go on a terrible date with him. You can guess who ended up winning.

The flirtation is there in the pilot, but the feelings really begin with S1E13 "The Bet," in which the bet pays off. In the season one finale, S1E22 "Charges and Specs," Jake admits his feelings for his coworker.

Season two is full of will they/won't they fun, but here are the episodes you should definitely watch:

S2E1, "Undercover"
S2E3, "The Jimmy Jab Games"
S2E9, "The Road Trip"
S2E17, " Boyle-Linetti Wedding"
S2E21, "Det. Dave Majors"
S2E23, "Johnny and Dora."

Season three is when Jake and Amy fully start dating, so start with S3E1, "New Captain" and be sure you don't miss:

S3E13, "The Cruise"
S3E23, "Greg and Larry" 

In S5E4, "HalloVeen," Jake proposes via an elaborate Halloween heist, and Peraltiago ties the knot in S5E22, "Jake and Amy."

In S7E6, "Trying," Jake and Amy try to have a baby and Amy is pregnant by the end of the episode. Baby Mac is born in S7E13, "Lights Out." 

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is available to stream on Peacock and Hulu.

NBC
Jim and Pam, The Office

One of the greats, even when things get real cringeworthy. Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) clearly loved each other from day one, but their timing was simply terrible, making for one heck of a story of sexual tension and the ultimate tale of how annoying it can be to date your coworker.

As with most of these stories, you could start with the pilot or S1E2, "Diversity Day." Their flirtation is obvious there, but you could also just skip season one entirely and start with S2E1, "The Dundies." 

You also simply cannot miss:
S2E10, "Christmas Party"
S2E11, "Booze Cruise"
S2E13, "The Secret"
S2E22, "Casino Night"

In season 3, Jim transfers to the Stamford branch and meets Karen (Rashida Jones). Depending on how you feel about Karen, you can skip a lot of season three or stick with it for the reward at the end. S3E8, "The Merger," is where things get particularly sad for Pam.

Things get better for Pam in S3E23, "Beach Games," and then the big moment comes in S3E24/25, "The Job."

Jim and Pam are actually dating in season four, so do not miss:
S4E1/2, "Fun Run"
S4E3/4, "Dunder Mifflin Infinity"
S4E13, "Dinner Party"

Season five begins with Jim proposing to Pam in S5E1/2, "Weight Loss," and Pam comes back from art school in S5E8, "Business Trip." In S5E28, "Company Picnic," Pam and Jim learn they're having a baby.

Finally, it's not a bad idea to end with S6E4/5, "Niagara," in which Jim and Pam tie the knot twice.

The Office is streaming on Peacock.

Fox
Nick and Jess, New Girl

Alexa (Google, Siri, whatever), play "Anything Could Happen." Nick Miller (Jake Johnson) and Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) didn't always work perfectly, and at one point, the best thing they could possibly do for both themselves and the show was break up. But when they worked, they really worked. We still think regularly about their first kiss, and we're still convinced Nick Miller is one of the best boyfriends on TV.

You wouldn't be disappointed if you start with the pilot, but here are the best Nick and Jess episodes from season one:
S1E3, "Wedding" (Note: They pretend to date in this one.)
S1E4, "Naked"
S1E5, "Cece Crashes"
S1E15, "Injured"
S1E24, "See Ya"

In season two, the real feelings begin. Be sure to watch:
S2E3, "Fluffer"
S2E14, "Pepperwood"
S2E15, "Cooler"
S2E21, "First Date"
S2E23, "Virgins" (Sex alert)
S2E24, "Winston's Birthday"
S2E25, "Elaine's Big Day"

("Cooler" is an absolute, cannot miss episode for this duo and if you don't remember why, we'll preserve the surprise. It's worth it!)

Season three is a Nick and Jess roller coaster. Start it from the beginning if you want, but just beware that Schmidt (Max Greenfield) is attempting to date both Cece (Hannah Simone) and Elizabeth (Merritt Wever) for the first five episodes and it is upsetting. Do not, under any circumstances, miss S3E14, "Prince."

Nick and Jess break up in S3E20, "Mars Landing," and the next few episodes are rough. S3E23, "Cruise" is particularly not very fun, so watch at your own risk. 

S4E22, "Clean Break" is worth a watch both for Nick and Jess reevaluating their friendship and for Schmidt proposing to Cece. It's a two-for-one! There's a similar deal with S5E22, "Landing Gear, which features Schmidt and Cece's wedding and new romantic feelings between Nick and Jess. 

Tune back in full-time for season six, even though Nick and Jess both date other people. You can skip around, but make sure you watch S6E15, "Glue," and then everything from S6E18, "Young Adult" to S6E22, "Five Stars for Beezus." Prepare yourself for that elevator ride at the end of that episode, and settle in for all of season seven to watch Nick and Jess get married before the series ends.

New Girl is streaming on Netflix.

NBC
Leslie and Ben, Parks and Recreation

A local government love story unlike any other. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) was aggressively chipper and endlessly enthusiastic while Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) was always a little more understated yet passionate when he needed to be. They turned out to be a perfect match.

You can simply skip the first two seasons of Parks and Rec and start with S3E1, "Go Big or Go Home" to see Ben and Leslie meet for the first time. Then, don't miss them finally kiss in S3E14, "Road Trip." Then just watch the rest of season three – S3E15, "The Bubble" and S3E16, "Li'l Sebastian." 

Ben and Leslie start out together at the start of season four, but things quickly fall apart. Watch S4E4, "Pawnee Rangers" to see Donna (Retta) and Tom (Aziz Ansari) try to cheer Ben up after the break-up with a Treat Yo' Self shopping trip, and then S4E7, "The Treaty" to see Ben and Leslie fight it out in Model UN. Then, settle in for pure joy with S4E8, "Smallest Park," and don't miss S4E9, "The Trial of Leslie Knope."

Ben and Leslie are together but apart in season five as he works in Washington D.C. until he returns and proposes to her in S5E5, "Halloween Surprise." Their wedding takes place just a few episodes later, with planning in S5E13 "Emergency Response" and the actual wedding occurring in S5E14, "Leslie and Ben."

Season six is a little rough for the newly married couple, but things get back on track with a trip to Paris in S6E10, "Second Chunce." In S6E19, "Flu Season 2," Leslie reveals she's pregnant, and by the end of S6E22, "Moving Up," a time jump reveals Ben and Leslie's little family of five. 

The series ends with S7E12/13, "One Last Ride," in which it is revealed that either Ben or Leslie is eventually in need of a Secret Service detail.  

Parks and Rec is available to stream on Hulu and Peacock.

Pop TV
David and Patrick, Schitt's Creek

Few TV relationships feel as complete or as real or as positively swoon-worthy as David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid) on Schitt's Creek. It's David who helps Patrick realize he's gay, and it's Patrick who helps David realize that he can succeed in a real relationship.   

Start with S3E8, "Motel Review." David applies for a business license and meets Patrick in the process. Their business relationship progresses further in S3E9, "The Affair" and S3E12, "Friends and Family."

Make sure you watch S3E13, "Grad Night." It's David's birthday and he and Patrick go out on an accidental date before sharing a kiss.  

From there, you can watch the rest of the series until it ends with David and Patrick's wedding, but be sure not to miss S4E6 "Open Mic"

David is mortified to discover that Patrick wants to perform a song at an open mic at their store, but then Patrick blows everybody away with his performance of "The Best." David later returns the favor with a lip sync in S4E9, "The Olive Branch."

If you want a two-for-one, start a little earlier with S3E5, "Rooms By the Hour." That's when Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Ted's (Dustin Milligan) relationship starts heating up for real, and there's a major payoff in S4E12, "Singles Week," in the middle of a speed dating round that Ted hijacks.

Schitt's Creek can be streamed on Netflix.

More couples coming to this gallery soon! 

