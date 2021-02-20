6 Black TV Superheroes Reflect on Representation, Their Personal Heroes and Saving the World

Watch : "Batwoman" Cast Shares Their First Impression of Javicia Leslie

It's a good time to be a superhero, especially on TV.

Between WandaVision, Batwoman, Black Lightning, The Flash, Supergirl, Stargirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, Titans, Superman & Lois, Watchmen, and even The Boys, there's something for everybody—an ever-growing rainbow of role models, anti-role models and powerful badasses to inspire and entertain us. This Black History Month, we're celebrating the fact that more of those superheroes are Black than ever before.

Batwoman recently welcomed Javicia Leslie, a Black bisexual woman, as its new lead. Black Lightning will end later this year after having introduced one of TV's first Black lesbian superheroes with Thunder (Nafessa Williams). Just this week, WandaVision powered up a new superhero in the form of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and if the comics are any indication, she's about to be a real force to be reckoned with.

Even as the world is still mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who played the incomparable Black Panther, there are a lot of heroes to celebrate.