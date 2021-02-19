Relive Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Final Summer Together Before Their Divorce Took Center Stage

Kim Kardashian's last summer with Kanye West is a season she may never forget.
On Friday, Feb. 19, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper after six years of marriage.
And while there were more than a few signs that their marriage was struggling, many fans may be surprised to find out the pair was last photographed together all the way back in the summer of 2020 after a few very memorable vacations.
Before it was time to head back to virtual school, Kim, Kanye and their four kids traveled to a tropical destination in August for a family vacation. At the time, a source shared that the getaway was a positive for the couple.
"Being with the kids and family has been very good for them," the source explained. "They are keeping things light and fun for the kids and trying not to focus too much on the past or the future. They are enjoying this vacation time and being together in the moment."
But just one month earlier, Kanye made headlines when he tweeted about wanting a divorce from Kim. Although the "Stronger" rapper later apologized to his wife on social media, photos surfaced of the pair having a serious conversation. As one source described the couple's last photographed encounter, "It got very emotional."
As for a quality date night out in public without any kids, it appears the last time Kim and Kanye enjoyed one together was in June at the Malibu hotspot Nobu. The KKW Beauty founder sizzled in snakeskin pants while showcasing her cherry red hairstyle. She paired the look with a red crop-top and a leather jacket.
Ultimately, the summer proved to be a turning point for the couple. Despite a short family vacation in October to Colorado, the proud parents spent a majority of their time apart. At the same time, sources revealed that divorce conversations were ongoing.
"Kanye is aware the marriage is over. It's upsetting to him. He loves Kim but they don't get along half of the time," an insider shared at the start of 2021. "It's really upsetting to both of them because they did try and make it work for a very long time."