Here’s the Real Reason Kim Kardashian Finally Filed for Divorce From Kanye West

Kimye is really, truly over.
Kim Kardashian filed to divorce Kanye West on Friday, Feb. 19, after six years of marriage, E! News confirmed.
The spouses have agreed on joint custody for their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and neither Kim nor Kanye are contesting their prenup, according to a source close to Kim.
The source exclusively tells E! News that the split is "very amicable" and gave insight into how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is coping. "Kim is doing OK," the source says. "She's mostly worried about her privacy and kids. She a mama bear and protective of her kids."
Kim's attorney Laura Wasser, who is representing her amid the divorce, could not be reached for comment.
E! News reported last month that while the 40 year old was considering divorce, the couple had been in marriage counseling. So what finally changed and made her pull the plug?
The insider explains, "Kim was just tired of waiting. She tried to give it a chance. She wanted to do this last year. She gave it plenty of time but it's just time to move on." And before you start thinking of those Jeffree Star rumors, think again. Adds the insider, "There were no affairs. No one did anything bad. They grew apart."
Kim and Ye are committed to co-parenting, although the "Famous" rapper "hasn't been around much," the source says. Their four kids have mostly been with Kim at her home in Calabasas, Calif., in recent weeks.
"North has some understanding of what's going on," the source adds. "But mostly the kids have always seen them apart so it isn't super surprising."
Kanye, 43, has been living in Wyoming and will likely continue to live there. Though Kim spoke out over the summer about her husband's bipolar disorder diagnosis, the source says that the Grammy winner is "OK right now" in terms of his mental health.
A separate source close to Kim exclusively tells E! News, "Kim expressed to [the kids] that she loves their Dad but they need to be apart. They don't fully understand what's going on and are already used to the situation."
The second insider notes Kim is "definitely sad but she feels confident in her decision" to divorce him, because she knows it's what's best for herself and her family. "She's already felt like she's been divorced for months now," adds the source. "It's been a long time coming and she feels relieved to be able to finally move on."
However, the secondary source says Yeezy is "upset" about it deep down. He didn't want her to go through with the divorce, but agreed it was for the best. The same source continues, "He wishes they could have made it work. They came to agreements on all fronts and Kanye was understanding of Kim's wishes."
That source explains that the SKIMS designer decided to file on Friday after the stars finally made an agreement about dividing their assets. They are on the same page, but there's said to be no communication between them except through lawyers and assistants.
As the second insider puts it, "Kim just wants it over."
The pair got married in 2014. This will be her third divorce and his first.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.