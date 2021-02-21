BREAKING NEWS

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce From Kanye West
Kim & KanyeMeghan & HarryNYFWKardashiansPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Scott Disick took a walk on the blonde side, while Shawn Mendes said goodbye to his man bun and James Corden detailed his recent weight loss.

By Tierney Bricker Feb 21, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Scott DisickHairWeight LossCelebritiesFeaturesJames CordenTransformation
Watch: Scott Disick Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair in Miami With Amelia Hamlin

Ch-ch-ch-changes.

It was almost hard keeping up with all of the big hair transformations that went down this week in Hollywood. The biggest—and blondest—of them all was Scott Disick, who decided to go platinum for his trip to Miami with his new girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin. Plus, Kate Mara debuted a '90s-style shag and Shawn Mendes said goodbye to his long hair. Yes, the man bun is done. 

In other celeb revamps, James Corden shared the first update on his weight loss journey since beginning his partnership with WW in early 2021, while a Modern Family star is showing off the impressive results of his intense fitness and diet routine. This Dunphy definitely means business.

Finally, the first season of The Masked Dancer came to a dramatic finish, unveiling its final three contestants' identities. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

Instagram
Scott Disick

Lord Disick is finding out if blondes really do have more fun

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen rocking a striking new 'do while spending time with Amelia Hamlin in Miami on Feb. 12. 

The platinum blonde makeover is quite a departure for the 37-year-old, who's known for his signature brunette hair. 

instagram.com/elboribarber
Scott Disick Again

Less than one week after bleaching his hair, Disick decided to change up his look again.

In a photo shared to Instagram on Feb. 19, Miami-based barber Luis Rivera is seen transforming Scott's icy hue to a bubble gum pink color.
The results? Somewhere between Pink Panther and Maluma, whose hair Rivera also recently dyed hot pink. 

Instagram
Hilary Duff

Is blue a clue?!

The Younger star said "Why Not" to a dramatic hair reveal on Feb. 19, showing off a freshly-dyed blue 'do. And fans couldn't help but wonder if the shade hinted at the sex of her third child, who is due soon.

Duff wrote, "Well.... you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change."

She then joked that her hair stylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee must "love me a lot," because they agreed to spend hours on her new look at West Hollywood's Nine Zero One Salon. She thanked them "for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn't cut bangs!)." The actress explained, "it took all damn day!"

She then shut down rumors that the blue hair revealed she's having a baby boy, writing, "I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!"

Instagram/Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes

RIP, the Mendes man bun.

The Wonder singer took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to reveal he had cut his long hair, returning to his shorter style. 

"Goodbye long hair!!" Mendes captioned his Boomerang selfie, also tagging tagging celebrity groomer Anna Bernabe. "you're the best," he wrote. 

Just days before debuting his chop, Mendes' longtime girlfriend Camila Cabello referenced his long locks in her Valentine's Day tribute. 

"My Valentine's got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day," she captioned a picture of the couple kissing on Instagram.

Instagram/Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould

Luke Dunphy, is that you?!

The 22-year-old actor opened up about his health journey following the end of Modern Family last year.

"I spent six months basically on vacation," Gould told People. "But I feel like now it's time to kind of make a decision on where I want to go with my career, and one of the ways you can do that is by changing my look and my mindset."

Ninety minute workouts and a major change to his diet helped shift Gould's mentality. 

"I'm eating so much healthier, even though there's less of it," he said. "What I get is actually really healthy food for you: lean protein, eating as many vegetables as you want and staying away from things like soda. Nourishing the mind, body, all that. And actually, for me the biggest thing was cutting out alcohol, for me that's actually been very nice. I feel more clear-headed and have been doing as much writing as possible, being in acting class, taking all the steps I can so when the pandemic's finally over, hopefully I'll just be ready to go to work."

Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock
James Corden

After announcing his partnership with WW, formerly Weight Watchers, at the beginning of the year, The Late Late Show host offered an update on his ongoing weight loss journey.

"I've lost 16 pounds," Corden revealed during a conversation with Oprah Winfrey at a WW Your Life in Focus virtual event. "And I've been doing some exercise, which I hate. I just can't bear it, so I'm using the word hate."

The Cats actor also opened up about the stigma against men working on getting healthier during their chat.

"As a man, it's historically seen as [not] very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health," Corden explained. "Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."

Instagram/Mara Roszak
Kate Mara

The '90s are officially back.

The star of A Teacher switched up her hair in a major way, with celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak debuting Mara's throwback pixie cut on her Instagram.

"What. A. BABE! @katemara chopped it off," Roszak captioned two photos of the edgy look. "90's SHAGGED BOB. Dream!"

FOX
The Masked Dancer's Final Trio

The Masked Dancer finale declared its season one winner on Feb. 17 and it's safe to say that the show's well-deserved victor already has a few impressive trophies under their belt.

Cotton Candy enjoyed the sweet taste of victory when she was crowned the winner of the Fox reality series' inaugural season and it turned out to be Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, best known as a member of the Fierce Five gymnastics squad at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy proved he's a professional for a reason when his character, the Sloth, came in second, while the Tulip blossomed in third place and was unmasked as 16-year-old Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler.

Trending Stories

1

John Travolta Is Selling the Maine House He Shared With Kelly Preston

2

How Did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Split Get So Nasty?

3

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals Her Character's Easter Egg

4

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews on Maternity Pic Criticism

5

Why Joe Alwyn Was the Right Guy for Taylor Swift's Love Story