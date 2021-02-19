Kim Kardashian Divorces Kanye West: Look Back at Their Sweetest Family Moments

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

It's official: Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

While the KKW Beauty mogul and her rapper husband were contemplating divorce for some time, her decision to make the split official is nonetheless heartbreaking for the longtime couple. Sources previously told E! News Kim and Kanye were holding out hope that they could salvage their marriage for the sake of their four children, but in recent weeks the writing on the wall became clearer than ever.

"It's not about the marriage anymore, she'll always care for Kanye but it's over between them," a source told E! News in January. "Kim is only focused on what's best for the kids. It's a tough decision for her and she's figuring it out."

Now, E! News can confirm Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye, requesting joint physical and legal custody of their kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, a separate insider told E! News that Kanye moved out of their family home, but still visits with their children. The source shared, "He still wants to play a huge role in their lives and Kim would never discourage that."