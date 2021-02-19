Bridgerton Season 2: Everything You Need to Know

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

Get ready for another social season to remember.

Bridgerton is gearing up for season two, with new cast members and a whole new couple to swoon over. Production has not yet begun, but costume fittings have. That's a start, at least!

While we wait for production to actually begin, there's a lot to ponder. The happily married Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page) are taking a backseat while Daphne's older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) now has his own love story to tell. Anthony was not exactly the most popular character in the first season, but that means there's a lot of room to grow in the spotlight.

While Anthony was romancing opera singer Sienna (Sabrina Bartlett) in season one, season two will introduce the Sharma family and one young woman named Kate who "suffers no fools."

The season will at least partially follow the events of the book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, by Julia Quinn, and it's a fan fave when it comes to the Bridgerton series. We're not likely to be disappointed!