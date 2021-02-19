Garrett Hedlund Reveals the Famous Godfather of His and Emma Roberts' Baby

Watch : Garrett Hedlund Gushes Over Mary J. Blige 2018 Globe Nom

Imagine being able to namedrop your kid's godparents.

That was certainly the case for Garrett Hedlund. During the Feb. 18 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Four Brothers star shared who will be the godfather for his and Emma Roberts' son.

"He's somebody that I admire and respect not only as an amazing father, an amazing husband and amazing musician, amazing actor," the star began. "And his name is Tim McGraw."

Host Kelly Clarkson, who was super excited about the news, whispered, "That's so crazy cool!"

Garrett then explained how long he's known the country music icon. "We laugh about it because it's been probably over 17 years now that we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son," he recalled. "So, I got to first experience him, you know, as a father in that film—a little more of somewhat an abusive one—but then we did Country Strong together and we've remained such close friends."