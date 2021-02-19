Gia Giudice Slams Jackie Goldschneider Following RHONJ Drug Comment

Gia Giudice is firing back.
Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter was roped into her mom's feud with co-star Jackie Goldschneider on this week's season 11 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
After Teresa refused to apologize for spreading a cheating rumor about Jackie's husband Evan at his birthday party, Jackie tried to make an "analogy" by firing back at the RHONJ O.G. with, "Well you know what, I heard a rumor that Gia snorts coke in the bathroom at parties. I heard it, I don't know where I heard it from...It's the same thing! How is that not the same thing?!"
Unsurprisingly, the statement did now go over well with Teresa and now Gia is slamming the drug comment.
"Saying it was an analogy is making it excusable, it's not," Gia tweeted on Friday, Feb. 19. "My character is now being questioned. My name was used to make a point. No one should be used in that way, I am suffering the consequences for such an outlandish and untrue statement. While her marriage is happy & in tact."
Following the explosive episode, which aired on Wednesday, Feb. 17, Jackie took to Twitter to share, "My analogy about Gia was simply an analogy - there was no truth to it of course. The rest of the cast understood this, which you'll see in the coming weeks. The behavior at my husband's birthday party is truly unfortunate - destroying a marriage and family is not entertainment."
The next day, both Teresa and Gia re-shared a statement from Teresa's business manager that addressed the controversy.
"Gia is a wonderful, smart, strong and beautiful human being and what was done to her tonight was wrong on so many levels. For a grown ass ‘I'm so so smart I'm lawyer' woman to bring Gia's name into an argument & place an accusation with such a weighted consequence is inconceivable," Appian Entertainment posted. "I cannot fathom what would [possess] someone to create a false narrative that could have severe consequences for the innocent party involved, a 19-year-old at the time who was in no way involved in anything. what the cast members choose to do to each other is the nature of the reality TV beast, this was to [SIC] far."
RHONJ's Margaret Josephs defended Jackie, telling E! News exclusively, "It was clearly an analogy and like you said, she was making a point. It probably was not the best point obviously to make to Teresa using Gia, because Gia's a young girl and it's her daughter and we don't talk about children."
Margaret continued, "She just wanted to show how a lie about someone you love is so painful. But it was not the best analogy and I think it just turned things south and didn't really drive the point home."
The fallout from the fight continues next week on a new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
