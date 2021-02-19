Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner With Lingerie Pic

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Caught Holding Hands

Kourtney Kardashian is feeling red hot about being left out of her siblings' sexy photoshoot.

On Feb. 19, the Poosh founder posted an Instagram pic of herself rocking red lingerie as she sat on the floor of her walk-in closet. The reason for the barely-there attire? Well, it was to actually to send a not-so-subtle message to her family. As she wrote in the caption, "Since I wasn't invited to the sister shoot ..."

The shoot Kourtney is referring to is the SKIMS photoshoot that her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner participated in together in honor of the shapewear brand's Valentine's Day collection. In the photos, which were shared on Kim's Instagram, the trio donned the same lingerie as Kourtney wears in her new photo. Clearly, though, someone forgot to inform Kourt that the gang was getting together to take pics!

Fortunately, the mom of three has followers to hype her up. One commented, "Most interesting to look at," a compliment playing on Kim's famous diss to her sibling. Another reasoned she was left out "Because they know u stole the show." A third assured, "You're the baddest sister anyway."