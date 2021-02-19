Kate McKinnon Drops Out of The Dropout and Will No Longer Play Elizabeth Holmes

Watch : Kate McKinnon Playing Carole Baskin in Scripted "Tiger King" TV Show

Kate McKinnon has dropped out of The Dropout, the Hulu series about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The Saturday Night Live comedian was set to star in and executive produce the series when it was announced in April 2019, and Hulu had ordered it straight to series.

Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that the series is still continuing, but the lead role will be recast.

The Dropout is based on the ABC News podcast of the same name and will follow the rise and fall of Holmes, a deep-voiced, turtleneck-loving blonde and her biotech start-up Theranos, the blood-testing machine that didn't work, despite Holmes having raised hundreds of millions of dollars for it.

Serving as EP alongside McKinnon was ABC News correspondent and podcast host Rebecca Jarvis. Podcast producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson will also produce.