Jaime King's Estranged Husband Kyle Newman Welcomes Baby With Singer Cyn

Singer Cyn is officially a mom after welcoming her first baby with boyfriend Kyle Newman.

The artist, née Cynthia Nabozny, took to her Instagram on Feb. 18 to announce her baby boy's arrival. "Surprise! I'm a mommy!" the 27-year-old songwriter wrote alongside photos of the couple's bundle of joy. "Yesterday, @kyle_newman and I welcomed into the world our darling, healthy son, Etienne Noel Newman."

As fans may know, Kyle is currently going through a divorce with his ex, Jaime King. The Hart of Dixie actress—who shares kids James Knight Newman, 7, and Leo Thames Newman, 5, with the filmmaker—filed court documents to end their 13-year marriage in May 2020. Along with her divorce filing, Jaime, 41, also requested a temporary restraining order against Kyle, 44.

In response, Kyle filed for primary physical custody of their sons. In court documents obtained by E! News in late May, the director accused the Black Summer star of drug and alcohol abuse, which she has denied. Since this time, the exes have been in an ongoing custody battle.