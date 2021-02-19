Jodie Foster Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Thanking Her in Shailene Woodley Engagement Announcement

Jodie Foster is finally sharing her thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' unexpected shout-out to her during a major moment in his life.
As he was accepting the NFL's MVP Award on Feb. 6, the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback stunned fans by announcing he's engaged. Although he didn't name his fiancée, E! News confirmed that he is engaged to Shailene Woodley.
During his speech, Aaron said, "Off the field, I've got a great group of people that support me, so I'd like to thank my team," and he proceeded to name a number of people, including Jodie. This led some fans to wonder whether the 58-year-old Oscar winner may have set up Aaron and Shailene, given that Jodie co-stars with the 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress in their newly released movie The Mauritanian.
Jodie was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Feb. 18 to promote the film, and host Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of questions about her mysterious mention. Unfortunately, Jodie played it a bit coy, although she did offer a few cryptic answers.
When Jimmy said he knows that Jodie roots for the Packers, she confirmed, "I'm a big Packers fan." OK, cool—so far, so good.
She then quipped, "You see, he said 'my team,' even though he said 'off the field.' That makes me a Green Bay Packer." Jodie continued, "People keep saying to me, 'No, Jodie, that does not mean you're part of the team.' But it does mean I'm part of the team."
Jimmy wasn't quite satisfied yet and asked, "Do you know Aaron Rodgers?" She quickly replied with an emphatic, "No!" The plot thickens.
"You had no idea he was going to say this?" the host inquired. The Taxi Driver actress responded cagily, "He just knows I'm his biggest fan."
Jimmy then asked whether Jodie plans to thank Aaron if she wins a Golden Globe for The Mauritanian. She then gave a nod to the Packers' star wide receiver when she shared, "Absolutely. I may have to name the whole team. Davante Adams has to be in there somewhere."
Clearly, Jimmy was still confused, as the rest of us undoubtedly are. "He mentions his fiancée, who is Shailene Woodley, who is your co-star in this particular movie," he said. "And that's just a total coincidence?"
Jodie replied, "I don't know if that's a coincidence, but yes, she is, and she's fantastic. So we spent a lot of time on The Mauritanian together in a little tent with a little air-conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."
Jimmy then added, "And the Green Bay Packers," leading Jodie to respond, "And the Green Bay Packers somehow came up!"
Frankly, this interview managed to create more questions than it answered. At any rate, if Aaron, Shailene and Jodie are all spotted wearing Cheesehead hats together someday soon, we won't be too surprised.