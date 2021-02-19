Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page Decides to Change His Name in Saturday Night Live Teaser

Watch : 5 Things to Know About Rege-Jean Page's Rumored GF

If you ask us, Regé-Jean Page's name is already cool enough, but apparently, he's ready for a revamped moniker.

The 31-year-old Bridgerton star is making his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, and in advance of his hosting gig, the show posted a clip on Thursday, Feb. 18 of the actor chatting with musical guest Bad Bunny and cast member Melissa Villaseñor.

"Hi, I'm Regé-Jean Page, and I'm hosting SNL with Bad Bunny," he said about the singer whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

This led Melissa to reply, "I think I'm going to go by Bad Melissa now." And Regé-Jean himself added, "Cool, I'm going to go by Regé-Jean Bunny."

He then turned to Bad Bunny to ask, "What about you?" At that, the "Mia" performer responded, "Bad Bunny's already cool, so I'm gonna keep it." The host quickly acknowledged, "Yeah, that's fair."

Indeed, with the phenomenal success of Netflix's Bridgerton, the actor who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings has been quite ubiquitous of late. Fans are proving they want to know everything about the performer, including details of his love life.