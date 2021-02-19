Billie Eilish Seeks Restraining Order Against Man Accused of "Extremely Disturbing" Harassment

Watch : Billie Eilish Shuts Down Body Shamer With Classy Video

Billie Eilish is seeking a restraining order against a man who has allegedly harassed her since last August.

In court documents filed Feb. 11 and obtained by E! News, the singer requested the court grant her a civil harassment restraining order against John Matthews Hearle, a 23-year-old man who also goes by Adam Lucifer. She also requested additional protective orders for her parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, per the documents.

According to Billie's declaration, for the past six months Hearle has "harassed and threatened" the singer while parked at a school across from her family home. Last August, she alleges he began leaving "extremely disturbing and threatening" letters on her family's property. One such letter allegedly reads, according to her declaration, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me."

In the months following, she claims he slept on the school's property "most nights" and would "stare at me while I enter and exit our family's home."