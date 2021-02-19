Natti Natasha Reveals She's Pregnant Onstage at 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro

Watch : What You Really Need to Know About Natti Natasha

Natti Natasha's pregnancy reveal is one for the books.

At the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro, a noticeably pregnant Natti took to the stage to perform her hit song "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce. The artist, dressed in a stunning white jumpsuit, cradled her belly as she sang.

Prince Royce concluded their performance by congratulating the mom to be.

Moments after the reveal, People en Espanol published breathtaking photos of the pop star, who told the magazine she and her fiancé, music manager Rafael Pina, felt now was the right time to try for a baby. She explained in Spanish, "I spoke with my partner Rafael [and told him]: 'The years continue to pass, I know that work is very important ... but right now the [biological] clock does not stop.'"

Because of a prior surgery that required the removal of a fallopian tube, Natti underwent IVF treatment.