Natti Natasha Reveals She's Pregnant Onstage at 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro

Natti Natasha's pregnancy reveal is one for the books.
At the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro, a noticeably pregnant Natti took to the stage to perform her hit song "Antes Que Salga El Sol" with Prince Royce. The artist, dressed in a stunning white jumpsuit, cradled her belly as she sang.
Prince Royce concluded their performance by congratulating the mom to be.
Moments after the reveal, People en Espanol published breathtaking photos of the pop star, who told the magazine she and her fiancé, music manager Rafael Pina, felt now was the right time to try for a baby. She explained in Spanish, "I spoke with my partner Rafael [and told him]: 'The years continue to pass, I know that work is very important ... but right now the [biological] clock does not stop.'"
Because of a prior surgery that required the removal of a fallopian tube, Natti underwent IVF treatment.
Initially, Natti said they believed the treatment didn't work, making her feel "like a total failure as a woman." But by some chance, the singer found out she was pregnant last fall.
"We are super happy. I am going to be a mother," Natti told People. "I have never been in such a good mood in my life."
And the singer has a lot to be happy about.
On Feb. 1, she and her longtime manager announced their engagement on Instagram. She shared a photo of the sparkling diamond ring, writing, "I SAID YES."
What's more is Natti's fans were unaware of her relationship status until just days before the proposal, Rafael were dating until Jan. 29, when Rafael shared an Instagram video of him and Natti kissing.
Though the pair seemed to quickly fall in love, Natti told People they're in no rush to get married. Instead, she wants to focus on decorating the baby's room, saying, "I'm already looking at decoration and everything."