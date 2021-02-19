Shop National Lash Day Deals from Fenty Beauty, Ulta & More

Malia ObamaFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Nothing transforms the face quite like some amazing lashes courtesy of mascara, lash serum or falsies. National Lash Day (today) is the perfect occasion to stock up these head-turning products because of all the special deals going on.

Below, the best National Lash Day deals we're eyeing from Fenty Beauty, Ulta and more of our favorite brands. Shop fast, because they won't last long!

Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara

Score 50% off the Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara for one day only!

$24
$12
Fenty Beauty

Ulta National Lash Day Sale

Ulta has 30% off on Lilly Lashes, House of Lashes, Glamnetic, Velour, Tarte, Blinking Beaute, Grande Cosmetics and Mac in honor of National Lash Day. Shop through Feb. 21.

Shop @
Ulta

Beyond Mascara

Take 15% off site-wide at City Beauty with the code CITYPARTNERS15. We suggest picking up this mascara with ingredients to help to strengthen your lashes.

$35
$30
City Beauty

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara

Take $10 off your first Follain order with the code WELCOME$10. We're picking up this award-winning mascara.

$28
$18
Follain

XXO Tinsley for Winky Lux Lashes

At Winky Lux, pick up any set of Tinsley Lashes and get a free So Extra Mascara ($18 value). Just use the code LASHDAY.

$20
Winky Lux

Lash UPrising Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara Waterproof

Get a free Love You Matcha Mini Green Tea Micellar Water with the purchase of any full size Lash UPrising Mascara at Joah.

$10
Joah

