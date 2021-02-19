Christian Siriano Talks Complications of Styling the Stars for 2021 Award Season

Christian Siriano is planning for a very different awards season.
The fashion designer spoke to E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi about how he's preparing to dress stars who will be virtually appearing at award shows from the comfort of their home due to the coronavirus pandemic—and shared that it comes with plenty of pros and cons.
"We're doing a few little things, but I have a feeling it's going to be a very last minute rush, I like, can feel it. We've been getting a lot of emails, but to be honest, people still aren't fully sure what they're going to do," he explained. "Because people will still be at home, I think people are still figuring out if they're taking photos, like, what's the vibe? I think that's the challenge. We're still a little bit not there yet."
It was previously announced that the Golden Globes, which will be held on Feb. 28, will proceed mostly virtually. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are set to host the show from opposite coasts.
However, there are some upsides to planning an awards show look that works for a virtual ceremony, Christian pointed out.
"If you can control it, it's in your backyard, even better. Then it's like, you can do anything," the 35 year old explained. "You don't have to get in a car. You can do anything. That was the thing, people would be like 'Oh, I can't wear this fabric, I have to sit in a car for an hour on the way. Now, you take that away, so maybe it's easier."
"I think it's actually been really nice to see people in their own world. We did that after my last show. I sent some of my pieces around to actresses," he continued. "Julianne Moore wore a dress of mine in her backyard, Julia Roberts wore a suit of mine on her terrace. It was really cool to see them style it their own way. It's kind of nice, it's almost like an entirely new way of dressing someone."
Watch the full conversation above.