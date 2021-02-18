Kanye West Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring Despite Kim Kardashian Divorce Plans

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Kanye West was spotted with his wedding ring this week amid his and estranged wife Kim Kardashian's marriage turmoil.

The 43-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer was photographed wearing the piece of jewelry while out in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, Feb. 17. That day, a source told E! News that Kanye was back in California for work.

He and Kim, 40, have been living apart for a while—him at his ranch in Wyoming and her at their family home near Calabasas, Calif. with their four children—North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and 21-month-old Psalm West. The insider also said that Kanye meets the kids whenever he wants, but not at the house.

In January, another source told E! News last month that "divorce talks have been on and off" between Kim and Kanye since spring 2020. A third insider said that while Kanye and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "have seen each other for the sake of the kids," they "have been living separately."