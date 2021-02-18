Kanye West Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring Despite Kim Kardashian Divorce Plans

Kanye West was spotted with his wedding ring this week amid his and estranged wife Kim Kardashian's marriage turmoil.
The 43-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer was photographed wearing the piece of jewelry while out in the Los Angeles area on Wednesday, Feb. 17. That day, a source told E! News that Kanye was back in California for work.
He and Kim, 40, have been living apart for a while—him at his ranch in Wyoming and her at their family home near Calabasas, Calif. with their four children—North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and 21-month-old Psalm West. The insider also said that Kanye meets the kids whenever he wants, but not at the house.
In January, another source told E! News last month that "divorce talks have been on and off" between Kim and Kanye since spring 2020. A third insider said that while Kanye and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "have seen each other for the sake of the kids," they "have been living separately."
Also in January, a fourth insider said that the reality star and musician were "trying to work through things" out in marriage counseling. Days later, Kim was photographed in Los Angeles wearing her wedding ring.
But earlier this month, a fifth insider told E! News that Kim and Kanye have "are completely done and no longer speaking." However, the estranged couple have yet to file divorce papers to end their six-year marriage. This week, an additional source told E! News that while Kim "already feels like she is divorced," adding, "there is no rush for the paperwork to be finalized."