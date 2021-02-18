Malia ObamaFashion WeekKardashiansPhotosVideos

All the Photos From Morgan Stewart's First Days as a Mom

Watch: Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is officially a mom!

Earlier this week, on Feb. 16, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their first child, named Row Renggli McGraw, into the world. The E! personality confirmed her baby girl's arrival by taking to social media.

The former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star quipped that Baby Row arrived "after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes."

As E! readers may recall, Morgan and Jordan announced that they were expecting back in August. At the time, the couple told E! News that they "are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

Following the announcement, Morgan kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey by sharing her cravings, baby bump pictures and so much more. In fact, just last month, Morgan shared her stance on push presents.

"I think, yes, a woman deserves a push present," Morgan noted in an episode of Necessary Realness. "And it doesn't need to be a materialistic push present."

photos
Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

Morgan went on to remind viewers that she'd be "pushing out seven pounds."

"Shoulders, head," she rattled off after a slight shudder. "Like, legs and stuff. And then, I'm gonna get a squirt bottle to hose me down. And then, I'm gonna have to deliver placenta. And then, I'm gonna have to potentially get really stitched up. And then, I'm gonna have to wear an adult diaper."

Classic, Morgan!

Instagram

Regardless, motherhood is a reality now for Morgan. So, in honor of baby Row's arrival, take a closer look at Morgan's first days as a mom.

Instagram
Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram
Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Instagram
Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Instagram
Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Instagram
Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Instagram
Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Instagram
Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Congratulations, Morgan and Jordan!

