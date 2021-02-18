All the Photos From Morgan Stewart's First Days as a Mom

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is officially a mom!

Earlier this week, on Feb. 16, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their first child, named Row Renggli McGraw, into the world. The E! personality confirmed her baby girl's arrival by taking to social media.

The former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star quipped that Baby Row arrived "after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes."

As E! readers may recall, Morgan and Jordan announced that they were expecting back in August. At the time, the couple told E! News that they "are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"

Following the announcement, Morgan kept fans up to date on her pregnancy journey by sharing her cravings, baby bump pictures and so much more. In fact, just last month, Morgan shared her stance on push presents.

"I think, yes, a woman deserves a push present," Morgan noted in an episode of Necessary Realness. "And it doesn't need to be a materialistic push present."