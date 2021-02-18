Here's The Powerful Message Behind Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Announcement Outfit

The designer who created Meghan Markle's dress for her pregnancy announcement spoke about the "powerful message" behind the Duchess' outfit choice.

Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon explained to The Telegraph how the mom to 2-year-old Archie Harrison chose to wear a dress she already owned for her and Prince Harry's major announcement.

"I made [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago," he told the outlet. "There's a reality, it's 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part."

"At Herrera, we're committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics," Wes continued. "But the number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time. That's why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message."

He also added that just because the dress was two years old doesn't mean it made Meghan "feel no less special or no less happy."