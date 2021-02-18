Cameron Diaz Shares the Real Reason She “Couldn’t Imagine” Returning to Acting Right Now

Watch : Fans Just Realized Cameron Diaz Is Nicole Richie's Sister-in-Law

It's been seven years since Annie. And seven years without a new Cameron Diaz movie is seven years too long.

Now, we finally know why the actress, 48, is continuing to take an acting hiatus. Diaz spoke with SiriusXM's Bruce Bozzi during the segment Quarantined with Bruce on Feb. 18 and revealed what's stopping her from getting back into Hollywood.

She first answered his question on whether she has plans to make a comeback, saying, "I'm never going to say never about anything in life. I'm just not that person. So will I ever make a movie again? I'm not looking to. But will I? I don't know. I have no idea."

Diaz explained what factored into her decision: "I couldn't imagine, being a mom now, where I'm at as a mother with my child at her first year, to have to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child. I just couldn't."