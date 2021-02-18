TikTok Stars Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Plead Not Guilty to Pandemic Party Charges

Watch : TikTok's Bryce Hall & Blake Gray Charged for Huge Parties Amid COVID-19

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray have pled not guilty to misdemeanor charges for hosting two parties at a Hollywood Hills house during the pandemic, E! News has confirmed.

The TikTok stars were charged in August with causing a public nuisance, after they flouted the stay-at-home orders by throwing large parties at their rental home in Los Angeles. At the time, Bryce, 21, and Blake, 20, were accused of violating the Safer L.A. health order and the Party House Ordinance.

On Aug. 8, police responded to a complaint about their party and issued a citation, warning and violation notice. The officers returned on Aug. 14 after a caller claimed they heard gunshots. Several hundred people ended up being there to celebrate Bryce's 21st birthday, according to a press release from the Los Angeles City Attorney's office, which was obtained by E! News.

Per the release, authorities didn't find evidence of a gun going off, but gave Blake a citation, presented another violation notice and gave their last warning of noncompliance with L.A.'s lockdown orders.