Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Accusation She Controls Who Kylie Jenner Can Be Friends With

Khloe Kardashian has heard enough from the peanut gallery.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fired back at an Instagram user who asked about the status of Kylie Jenner's friendship with ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The interaction came about after the commenter asked, on a new KUWTK clip featuring Tristan Thompson, if the lip kit mogul was "allowed to be friends with Jordyn" again following Kardashian's reconciliation with her ex.
In response, the Good American boss sounded off, "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with."
As she continued, Kardashian made it clear that Jenner "is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do."
True Thompson's mom added, "I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no Ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F--K UP!"
As E! readers well know, Kardashian and Thompson broke up in February 2019 after the NBA player allegedly cheated with Jenner's best friend Woods. After maintaining a friendly co-parenting relationship, Kardashian and Thompson reconciled in 2020.
"They are together and very happy," the source told E! News in October. "She's very happy that he's around and that things have been going as well as they have."
Yet, at the time, the insider said Kardashian was "taking it very slow" with Thompson. In fact, in a just-released KUWTK clip from the upcoming season 20, Thompson discussed the status of his relationship with Kardashian.
"Some days are good," the basketball player relayed to Kim Kardashian. "And some days, she gets a little frustrated by what's going on with the media."
Later in the clip, the Skims mogul hypothesized that her sister was worried about "what other people are gonna think."
Catch the full conversation for yourself above.
