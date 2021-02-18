Here's What's Really Going on With Jason Sudeikis and British Model Keeley Hazell

Watch : Jason Sudeikis Is "Heartbroken" Over Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis is moving on from his and Olivia Wilde's breakup with British model and co-star Keeley Hazell, E! News has learned.

The news follows recent romance rumors involving the 45-year-old actor and Hazell, who appeared last year on his Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, which is currently being filmed in London. It also comes three months after it was confirmed that Sudeikis and Wilde, with whom he shares two children, had split after nearly 10 years together.

"They are seeing each other," a source close to the actor told E! News on Thursday, Feb. 18, about him and Hazell, 34. "He's enjoying spending time with her, but its casual for now. They have known each other for a while and have always been friendly. It's been nice for him while he's in London to have someone to spend time with. He's not looking for anything serious."

Sudeikis and Hazell met on the set of the 2014 movie Horrible Bosses 2, in which she had a minor role. Another source told E! News that they had been "platonic friends" since they first met on set a few years back" and that the actor's "focus remains on his kids and shooting Ted Lasso." The series stars Hazell as the girlfriend of Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Anthony Head's character.