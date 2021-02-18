Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green's 90210 Reunion Will Give You Major Nostalgia

Watch : E!'s First "Beverly Hills, 90210" Set Visit: E! News Rewind

No exchanges of eggs were required to join this West Beverly High reunion...unless perhaps someone ordered the omelette entrée.

Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering, the three surviving main male stars of the hit '90s series Beverly Hills, 90210, reunited for lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Southern California's San Fernando Valley (don't tell Steve Sanders). The actors were photographed dining together outdoors at the Petit Trois restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

Each star arrived separately and the group spent more than an hour at the eatery, an eyewitness told E! News. They were seen laughing as they enjoyed their meal and were later seen hugging goodbye while wearing masks.

Hours before their lunch, Priestley showed support for Green by calling on his Instagram followers to watch the actor co-judge the finale of Fox's The Masked Dancer that evening.

They and many other members of the Beverly Hills, 90210 cast have kept in touch since the series ended its 10-season run in 2000. Priestley, 51, Ziering, 56, and Green, 47, were last spotted in public together in February 2020, walking in Los Angeles. Last December, Ziering shared a 2005 photo of him and Priestley on Instagram, writing, "When you find someone great, keep them. #bff."