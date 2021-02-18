Hollywood Sends Their Support to Texas After Winter Storm

Texas is in need of help from the American people.

After a winter storm passed through the Lone Star state earlier this week, millions of residents were left without power. According to NBC News, half a million people in Texas were still without electricity on Thursday, Feb. 18.

One familiar face who experienced the power crisis first-hand was Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman. In an Instagram video, the Bravo star shared how her family was coping with help from a fireplace.

"3rd day without electricity at our home," she wrote. "I know so many of you are cold, scared and just trying to keep your family warm. Sending you my love and prayers. Check on your friends and neighbors, especially the elderly who may be unable to reach out for help. All my love to you."

On top of power outages, many counties in Texas faced water service disruptions while others were ordered to boil tap water before drinking. As first responders and essential workers labor around the clock to bring aid to others, many in Hollywood are sending support to residents. Keep scrolling to see their messages.