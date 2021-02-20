How Exactly Did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's Split Get So Nasty?

Watch : Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Janet Jackson & Britney Spears

Before there was Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, or Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz or even Beyoncé and Jay-Z, there was Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

Pop music's golden couple, they were pretty much the cutest thing you ever did see when they began dating in 1999, sharing anecdotes about how they developed mutual crushes while working together as tweens in 1992 on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club (he was her first kiss!) before reconnecting seven years later. At the time, she was just about to break through with her multiplatinum debut ...Baby One More Time that made school uniforms cool and parents aghast and he was hard at work on 'N Sync's follow up to their equally successful self-titled release.

Theirs was a connection filled with all the passion and excitement of first love—"I was infatuated with her from the moment I saw her," he later told GQ—plus a heady rush of success, the pair dominating in a space also occupied by the likes of Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson, Destiny's Child and the Backstreet Boys.