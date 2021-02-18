Kendall Jenner's Fashionable New Gift Features a Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Watch : Kendall Jenner Steps Out With Devin Booker After Flirty IG Comments

First Instagram official, then fashion world official.

Such appears to be the case for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, a pair who first sparked romance rumors in April 2020. Nearly a year later, they finally made things official on Instagram in honor of Valentine's Day with adorable photos of them together on each of their Instagram Stories.

Now, Jenner's industry has taken note, as evidenced by a recent gift from Louis Vuitton. In a photo Jenner shared on her Instagram Story, the supermodel received a see-through Louis Vuitton handheld case with two rose arrangements inside. But, it was what was monogrammed on the case's handle that will get your attention: "KJ + DB"...for Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker, of course.

The gift also came with an envelope. While fans think it was a Valentine's Day present, it's possible it was also an invitation to Louis Vuitton's March 9 show as fashion month is in full swing. While we're in the midst of New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week is beginning and Paris Fashion Week commences on March 1.