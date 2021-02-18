Morgan Stewart Shares Sweet New Photo of Baby Girl Row and Husband Jordan McGraw

Watch : Morgan Stewart Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Morgan Stewart is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the birth of her baby girl.

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced on Feb. 17 that she and husband Jordan McGraw had welcomed a daughter. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan wrote on Instagram alongside the first photo of her baby. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Jordan, the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also announced their bundle of joy's arrival on his social media page, along with an adorable father-daughter picture.

After the couple shared the news, Morgan returned to social media to share more photos from their time in the hospital, including a sweet shot of Jordan taking a picture of their daughter. She captioned the Instagram Story post, "Daddy was pumped."

The E! star also posted a shot of her mom, Susan Stewart, and Jordan's mom outside of their hospital window holding balloons. "The grandmas came to cheer us on," she wrote alongside the picture.