See the Cheaper By the Dozen Cast, Then & Now

Cheaper By the Dozen and its sequel Cheaper By the Dozen 2 just hit Disney+, meaning you have the perfect double feature to enjoy this weekend. The first film, which was released in 2003 and starred Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as parents of twelve kids Tom and Kate Baker, was a reimagining of the 1950 film of the same name and had an impressive lineup of young talent. Three Disney stars, two Hollywood heartthrobs and one of the most popular podcasters were all among Cheaper's long cast list, as well as Superman himself. Now that's some impressive genetics.
And in December 2020, it was announced that Gabrielle Union would be teaming up with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris for a reimagining of the film for Disney+ that would, as the streaming service put it, center "on a blended family of 12, navigating a hectic home life and their family business. It was later confirmed that Scrubs alum Zach Braff would star opposite Union.
But before we meet a new fam, let's check out what the stars of the early aughts Cheaper By the Dozen are up to now...
Cheaper By the Dozen and Cheaper By the Dozen 2 are now streaming on Disney+.