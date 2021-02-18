Malia Obama Joins Writing Staff of Donald Glover's Amazon Project

Malia Obama's new job is sure to make all the other 22-year-olds out there feel like total slackers.

Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter has joined the writers room for a potential series that Donald Glover is producing as part of his newly inked deal for Amazon Studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter's story on Wednesday, Feb. 17, which cited sources. Variety and Deadline also confirmed the news, citing their own sources.

The series hails from writer Janine Nabers, who previously worked on HBO's Watchmen, and is said to center on a Beyoncé-type public figure, per THR, which also reported that Malia was recruited to work on the project.

This is quite the first post-college gig for the former first daughter, who is set to graduate from Harvard University as part of the class of 2021.

Malia has shown interest in pursuing a Hollywood path for quite some time. According to THR, Malia landed an internship with The Weinstein Company in 2017 after having previously interned on HBO's comedy Girls and worked as a production assistant on CBS' Halle Berry drama Extant.