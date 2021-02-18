The Masked Dancer Finale Crowns a Winner

The contestants of The Masked Dancer certainly swept us off our feet all season long, but only one rose to the top.
When the finalists were unmasked on the Feb. 17 season finale, the top three all ended up having a strong dance background, making it easy to understand how they wowed us over the past two months.
Firstly, the Tulip was named third place and unmasked as 16-year-old Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler. It seems she's definitely picked up a few tricks from her 18-year-old big sis, Maddie Ziegler.
Only panelist Ashley Tisdale correctly guessed it was Mackenzie. Paula Abdul predicted the Tulip was Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong said Lucy Hale and Brian Austin Green guessed Sabrina Carpenter.
After her unveiling, Mackenzie said, "I love Tulip. Behind the mask, I could be whoever I wanted to be, and I gained more confidence, for sure."
Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy proved he's a professional for a reason when his character, the Sloth, came in second. The ballroom champ and Broadway dancer had a leg up after competing for 17 seasons on DWTS. Most recently, he partnered with Vanessa Lachey, Heather Morris, Amber Rose and Meryl Davis, with whom he finished first in 2014.
Paula and Brian were spot on when naming Maksim as the Sloth, while Ken said Channing Tatum and Ashley said Hugh Jackman.
Finally, the Cotton Candy enjoyed the sweet taste of victory when she was crowned the winner of the first season of The Masked Dancer.
It turned out to be Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, best known as a member of the Fierce Five gymnastics squad at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
Gabby's final routine featured lots of flips, hinting at her athletic background.
Ashley commented through tears, "Honestly that was really emotional. You did such a great job." She clearly knew the Cotton Candy had experience in gymnastics, as she correctly guessed it was either Gabby or Simone Biles. Paula later concluded it was Gabby, too.
Ken came close when he predicted another Olympian, Michelle Kwan.
"Being the Cotton Candy has been such an amazing journey," The Gabby Douglas Story star and producer said before unmasking herself. Afterward, she told the panelists, "This experience has been so, so amazing. I thank everyone so much and I love everyone so much."
Throughout this season of The Masked Dancer, perhaps no unmasking was quite as shocking as the Moth's, as the critter ended up being Elizabeth Smart, who was kidnapped in 2002 at age nine and now advocates for victims of sexual assault.
