The Masked Dancer Finale Crowns a Winner

The contestants of The Masked Dancer certainly swept us off our feet all season long, but only one rose to the top.

When the finalists were unmasked on the Feb. 17 season finale, the top three all ended up having a strong dance background, making it easy to understand how they wowed us over the past two months.

Firstly, the Tulip was named third place and unmasked as 16-year-old Dance Moms star Mackenzie Ziegler. It seems she's definitely picked up a few tricks from her 18-year-old big sis, Maddie Ziegler.

Only panelist Ashley Tisdale correctly guessed it was Mackenzie. Paula Abdul predicted the Tulip was Liza Koshy, Ken Jeong said Lucy Hale and Brian Austin Green guessed Sabrina Carpenter.

After her unveiling, Mackenzie said, "I love Tulip. Behind the mask, I could be whoever I wanted to be, and I gained more confidence, for sure."

Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy proved he's a professional for a reason when his character, the Sloth, came in second. The ballroom champ and Broadway dancer had a leg up after competing for 17 seasons on DWTS. Most recently, he partnered with Vanessa Lachey, Heather Morris, Amber Rose and Meryl Davis, with whom he finished first in 2014.