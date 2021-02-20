Eiza Gonzalez Wants to "Challenge" Audience's Beliefs in I Care a Lot

It's been said before but it bears repeating: Eiza Gonzàlez is more than just a pretty face.
More often than not, however, Eiza says she's underestimated because of her background and appearance "all the time."
She tells E! News in an exclusive interview, "I think that I experience that as a woman; I think I experience that as a Latin woman; I think that I experience that as an immigrant woman."
And while Eiza certainly doesn't have to prove herself to anyone, she hopes to challenge misconceptions about gender in the Netflix film I Care a Lot.
In the movie, written and directed by J Blakeson, Eiza and Rosamund Pike portray Fran and Marla Grayson, respectively, who get rich by preying on the elderly. Though their scheme is highly unethical, it's not actually illegal and the women get away with it.
Even so, the men in the film aren't too happy when Marla and Fran outwit them, and throw out insults related to their gender.
In one scene, a relative of a woman, who was placed under Marla's care, lashes out after a judge sides with Marla, yelling at her and Fran, "I hope you get raped."
The Baby Driver actress notes the double standards that ambitious women like herself face, saying, "This movie just goes to show that there is so much judgment put on women for trying to succeed, or there's so much predisposed ideas on a woman that is going for her dream."
Likewise, Eiza points out that audiences are drawn to films focused on men who cheat the system, but when it's women subverting those gender norms, the reaction is often overwhelmingly negative. The 31 year old questions, "We grew up watching movies like The Wolf of Wall Street or Goodfellas and they're doing 10-times worse things than we are. Yet the word unlikable isn't being thrown around left and right."
"When it comes to women, we hear it endlessly, right?" Eiza continues. "I did feel like this movie will challenge audiences in that sense because they will feel compromised to address certain stereotypes or stigmas that they have of women."
For those who are willing to confront their misconceptions of women, check out I Care a Lot on Netflix.
