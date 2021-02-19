Rosamund Pike is Perfectly Okay Being Your Favorite Anti-Hero in I Care a Lot

Watch : Rosamund Pike Likes Her Dark Characters Just as Much as You Do

There are some key similarities between Rosamund Pike's characters in Netflix's I Care a Lot and the 2014 film Gone Girl.

For starters, Amy Dunne and Marla Grayson are both incredibly intelligent women, seemingly underestimated time and again because of their appearances and gender. With each misconception, Amy and Marla are able to pull off the perfect crime.

But that's about it when it comes to similarities. Because, as Rosamund exclusively explained to E! News, Marla Grayson is no Gone Girl.

In a Zoom interview, the actress tells us that Amy and Marla can't exactly be compared, explaining, "You know what's interesting about Marla as opposed to Marla? Amy Dunne commits murder."

In I Care a Lot, out now on Netflix, Marla wheels and deals her way into legal guardianships of the elderly, draining them of their life savings and autonomy. And while it's admittedly unethical, Rosamund points out that Marla "isn't actually breaking the law."