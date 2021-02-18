Inside Miranda Kerr's Gorgeous Malibu Home and Life With Her 3 Kids

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While juggling her career and life as a busy mom, Miranda Kerr is also helping others feel at home.
The 37-year-old supermodel has been co-designing furniture for her Love. Joy. Bliss line in collaboration with Universal Furniture (available at Neiman Marcus and One King's Lane) since 2019. That year, she gave birth to her third child—and the second for her husband Evan Spiegel, son Myles Spiegel. The two are also parents to son Hart Spiegel, 2, and she also has a 10-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.
"Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we're both doing what we love," Miranda told E! News. "I love design and creating this collection was a dream come true. And then working on my own skincare line as well, Kora Organics, and designing the packaging for that. We're really just following our passions and balancing work life with home life."
Kerr said she sets calendar reminders for herself, makes time to practice self-care and exercise and ends her workday at a specific time so she can spend time with her family. She also said she and Evan avoid working on Sundays so they can be with their kids.
"It's definitely a juggling act," Kerr said. "When most people text me, they're like 'How are you?' I send them the juggling emoji because that's how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I'm still breastfeeding my 1-year-old."
Kerr decorated her own Malibu home with pieces from her furniture collection, many of which are stark white. However, having two toddlers can make it challenging to keep them in pristine condition.
"It is performance fabric, so when something spill you just wipe it off," she told E! News. "The other day, my little one spilled celery juice and I was like, 'Ah!' And I went running to get a towel and actually when it spills, it kind of beads off. It doesn't sink in, which is really great and practical when you have three boys, two of them being 1 and 2-year-olds!"
Kerr's home also features some original pieces: Flynn's artwork is displayed all over the house. "His attention to detail and his drawings for his age really just blows my mind," the former Victoria's Secret model said. "He's been very much into drawing. And so, the house in Malibu has his drawings from one year up. And I really love that because it adds so much life to the home. He's very talented."
Flynn, Kerr said, has shown interest in design in general. "He's very specific and loves looking at everything even when I'm designing the packaging for my Kora Organics, my certified organic skincare line," she said. "He's like, 'Ooh, that's nice. I like that!'"
See photos of Kerr's Malibu home and her latest Love. Joy. Bliss furniture collection below: