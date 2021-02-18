Inside Miranda Kerr's Gorgeous Malibu Home and Life With Her 3 Kids

Watch : Miranda Kerr's NYFW Beauty Routine

While juggling her career and life as a busy mom, Miranda Kerr is also helping others feel at home.

The 37-year-old supermodel has been co-designing furniture for her Love. Joy. Bliss line in collaboration with Universal Furniture (available at Neiman Marcus and One King's Lane) since 2019. That year, she gave birth to her third child—and the second for her husband Evan Spiegel, son Myles Spiegel. The two are also parents to son Hart Spiegel, 2, and she also has a 10-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

"Sometimes I have to just stop and pinch myself because we have three healthy children, we're both doing what we love," Miranda told E! News. "I love design and creating this collection was a dream come true. And then working on my own skincare line as well, Kora Organics, and designing the packaging for that. We're really just following our passions and balancing work life with home life."

Kerr said she sets calendar reminders for herself, makes time to practice self-care and exercise and ends her workday at a specific time so she can spend time with her family. She also said she and Evan avoid working on Sundays so they can be with their kids.

"It's definitely a juggling act," Kerr said. "When most people text me, they're like 'How are you?' I send them the juggling emoji because that's how I feel, especially with my two youngest ones, a 1-year-old and a 2-year-old, and I'm still breastfeeding my 1-year-old."