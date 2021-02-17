Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's "Intense Connection" as They Jet Off to London Post-Filming

Watch : Olivia Wilde Makes Change to Her IG Amid Harry Styles Rumors

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are having a wrap party for two.

Although the couple just finished filming their 1950s-era movie Don't Worry Darling, their love story continues.

A source close to Olivia exclusively tells E! News the stars spent their final week of filming in the desert near Barstow, Calif., last week before hopping on a plane to London together on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The source says, "Harry and Olivia loved being on the road and have gotten very comfortable spending all of their time together. They are rarely apart and it made sense to go to London together."

Olivia's kids, 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, have been in England with her estranged husband, Jason Sudeikis. In the meantime, she's been in Los Angeles directing the thriller Don't Worry Darling, which she and Harry star in alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

Now that Olivia, 36, has a little bit of time off, she wanted to clock in some quality time with her children, who just happen to be in Harry's homeland.